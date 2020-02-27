Friday The 13th Improv Comedy Announced At Open Book Theatre

Open Book Theatre Company is excited to present the latest in their series of improvisational comedy: Off Book at Open Book.

"This is a great opportunity to see professional improvisational comedians right in our own backyard," said Open Book Artistic Director Krista Schafer Ewbank. "They take audience suggestions, so everything is original. Fans of the show Whose Line is it Anyway will love seeing what happens live, with their own suggestions. Our audiences always have a great time at this event, and we're wondering what might "go wrong" with this Friday the 13th event!"

The show will feature The Downriver Renegades, one of the finest improv troupes to ever grace the shores of the Detroit River. They've toured all over the country, from Melvindale all the way down to Monroe and now they are bringing their furiously fast-paced, family friendly improv comedy to Trenton. March's show features a seasoned troupe of almost exclusively Downriver natives: Michael Lomas (Trenton), Kara Markusen (Brownstown), Brandon Monaghan (Newport), Sean Paraventi (Redford), and Jeremy St Martin (Wyandotte). Bring the kiddies, bring the old folks and bring your suggestions because everything they do, they make up right there on the spot! There will be music, there will be games and there will be fun and laughter for all!

For more information visit www.openbooktc.com or call 734 288-7753.





