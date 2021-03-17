Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra To Hold International Music Festival

The Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its 75th anniversary with virtual visitors from France, Germany, and Italy. FYSO is holding a colorful International Music Festival on Saturday, March 20. The event brings together four other youth symphonies from across the globe for a virtual concert.

The public has two ways to watch the concert, which begins at 2 p.m. EDT. The concert will be streamed live via the FYSO Facebook page (@flintyouthsymphonyorchestra) and YouTube (Flint Institute of Music). Links will be posted on the youth symphony's Facebook page when they are ready.

"This was a fun way for FYSO musicians to create music together with our international friends. We asked that the musicians from each orchestra wear the same color shirt. When the individual pieces of music are edited together, you will see the various color shirts and know they represent a distinctive orchestra," explained FYSO Conductor and Flint School of Performing Arts Director Davin Torre.

Participating international youth symphonies include Jeunes Orchestre Symphonique of Limonest, France; Orchestre Curva Via of Courbevoie, France; Ahrensburg Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ahrensburg, Germany and Vibo Valentia Youth Orchestra of Vibo Valentia, Italy. Members of each orchestra will be playing the same three pieces of music, two movements from Stravinsky's "The Firebird Suite," the popular "Pirates of the Caribbean," and the hymn "All Is Well."

Torre says the idea came about because the students didn't get to travel overseas last March. High school senior and FYSO violinist Lucy Moreau says, "It's exciting to think about being able to play with other people from around the world."

Carine Mazoyer, the Limonest France Youth Orchestra's board chair, says her group likes the choice of music, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"There are three different styles. It's varied and will please all the spectators. We have already played "Pirates of the Caribbean," and "All is Well" brings an interesting lyric side," said Mazoyer. "This International Music Festival is a good idea in this sad time of pandemic and containment. We are happy to be back with our FYSO partners and participate in a project that also brings orchestras we have not played with. This is a large-scale project that requires a lot of preparation and work, and the students are happy to participate in a group project which gives them motivation and purpose to work."

Diego Ventura, the conductor of Italy's Vibo Valentia Youth Orchestra, says his students are also looking forward to partaking in the international project. "I firmly believe music is the fastest and most effective means to convey emotions, communicate and relate to each other, thanks to its universal language. For this reason, I think the International Music Festival is a great initiative."

