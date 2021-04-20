Flint Rep Announces Reimagined Season For Summer 2021

Flint Rep announces a new, reimagined season for the summer: FLINT REP OUTSIDE!

Producing artistic director Michael Lluberes says: "This exciting and ambitious new programming is all outside of the box and our building. During the pandemic, we're looking for ways to translate our work into new mediums and bring theatre directly to the community."

This summer, Flint Repertory Theatre is partnering with the Flint Public Art Project to present FLINT MURAL PLAYS (June 5 - August 31). Flint Rep has commissioned 25 new micro audio plays from some of the most exciting playwrights in the country, each play corresponding with a different mural located around Flint.

The FLINT MURAL PLAYS will feature new audio plays from Mando Alvarado (Post No Bills), Hunter Bell (Title of Show) & Ebony Vines, Kyle Clark, singer-songwriter "Danielle Ate The Sandwich," Destiny Dunn, Rebecca Gilman (Spinning Into Butter), Derek Gregor & Selda Sahin (GRIND), Lauren Gunderson (I and You), Harvey, Kenn Hopkins Jr., Greg Kotis (Urinetown), Jenni Lamb, Craig Lucas (Prelude to a Kiss, Light in the Piazza), Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits), Leah Maddrie, Alex Moggridge (The Boatman), Eliana Pipes, Emilio Rodriguez, Nandita Shenoy (Washer/Dryer), Harrison David Rivers (Broadbend, Arkansas), Josh Wilder (Wrong River,) as well as University of Michigan Flint student playwrights Taylor Boes, David Guster, Olivia Maxwell-Cook, Andrea Orpinel, and Enrique Vargas.

The 25 short audio plays will be available for audience members to listen to for free on the PixelStix mobile app on their phone or listening device as they visit the murals around Flint from June 5 through August 31 and online at FlintRep.org. The project will also feature free outdoor community events all around the city with guided walking/trolley tours and live performances.

﻿Flint Rep Outside will also present Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD (July 23-25) performed outside on the roof of Flint Repertory Theatre.

With a soaring, vibrant score that blends pop, gospel, and jazz, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise. This thrilling theatrical song cycle examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. Singers will perform on the roof of the theatre while the audience watches from the courtyard below.

Lluberes says, "We hope to get people out into Flint's different neighborhoods this summer to experience theatre and the city in exciting new ways."

Tickets on sale May 1. For more specific information on Flint Rep's reimagined season FLINT REP OUTSIDE, contact the Ticket Center at 810-237-7333 or FlintRep.org.