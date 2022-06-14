Farmington Players Present One Act Festival

The Farmington Players are hosting a festival of short one-act plays written by playwrights with Michigan connections. The eight finalists were selected from over 70 entries in a blind submission process, and audiences will vote for their favorite play, with the winning playwright taking home a $100 prize and the coveted "People's Choice" award. The festival will run June 24th, 25th and 26th in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Tickets are available now at farmingtonplayers.org or at the box office: (248) 553-2955.

Relationship Comedies

Artistic Director Tony Targan helped found the One Act Festival in 2019, which returns to the Barn stage with a fresh batch of comedies. Targan said that "the common denominator among all plays is relationships, including work relationships, romantic relationships, dating and the dynamics of married life. As we emerge from the pandemic, I think this theme speaks loudly to our basic human need to connect with other people." Some plays have more realistic settings, but many plays have elements of sci-fi, fantasy, or absurdist humor. Literary Virus involves a strange affliction that affects only writers. Beware the Ides of Mars is a sci-fi comedy that takes place on a Martian space station. In I'm Fat, a woman is literally confronted by her own fat, an anthropomorphic character that decides to move in with her. And Small Talk involves a couple seeking counseling over the woman's inability to make casual conversation. On the more serious side: Ahavah is a touching play about a Jewish man preparing to introduce his non-Jewish girlfriend to his family after his grandmother's funeral. And It Goes Without Saying involves a director trying to coax the best performance out of husband and wife actors at a community theater rehearsal.

Awards Show Format

New this year is an awards show format that will serve to introduce the festival and act as a transition between each play. WWJ radio personality Brooke Allen plays her imaginary twin sister "River Allen" as one of the hosts. And long-time Barn member Jim Snideman plays her co-host "Lake Carrington." The two hosts keep the audience engaged with jokes and banter and introduce each play, including fictitious award categories such as "Best Blind Date Play" - which applies to both Driveway Dating and I'm Not Wearing Any Pants. The action is continuous as scene changes take place before the audience's eyes in a "black box" environment of minimal sets and furniture. Adding to the fun are husband and wife Barbie and Jeff Weisserman, who play an old married couple that generally disrupt the festivities as they illustrate bad audience behavior.

Barn Covid-19 Policy

The Barn has implemented and continues to update its COVID-19 rules to keep members and audiences safe: Masks are required for everyone, and audiences will be encouraged to enter the theater early rather than crowding in the lobby. Additionally, all cast and crew members are fully vaccinated.

The One Act Festival is sponsored by the Farmington Players. Tickets are available at www.farmingtonplayers.org by emailing: boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org, or by calling the Barn at 248-553-2955.

Performances run June 24-26, 2022.

TICKETS

Reserved Seats are available at both www.farmingtonplayers.org and the box office at 248-553-2955. You can also send an email to boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org

ALL Tickets are $12. The Festival is a fundraiser for the Barn, and not a part of its regular season, so no discounts or member privileges apply.

LOCATION

The Farmington Players Barn is located at 32332 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills Michigan 48334. It's the big white barn on the north side of 12 mile between Orchard Lake and Farmington Rd.