Farmington Players Present MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

As the Darcy's prepare to host a family Christmas, an unexpected guest arrives, setting the stage for two people to fall in love during a three-day house party. This romantic comedy, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, runs December 6th through 21st at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Tickets are available now at farmingtonplayers.org or at the box office: (248) 552-2955.

The story picks up where the characters of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice leave off, taking a beloved novel and imagining what happens after that. In Austen's tale the independent Elizabeth Bennet begins a whirlwind romance with the enigmatic Mr. Darcy. This sequel by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon is set two years later. The Bennet's dutiful middle sister Mary (who got stuck watching her siblings' romantic escapades) now feels pressure from her family to find a man of her own.

Mary Bennet is the middle sister, a modern woman not interested in marrying well or at all for that matter. "While she is not concerned, her sisters are," says the show's director Steacy Nellis. "They know the importance of marrying well and wish the same for their sister."

So when the family gathers at Pemberley for Christmas, the surprise guest begins to change Mary's life. Nellis says it's a "brilliant love story involving two people who are in love, but they don't know what love is. It provides for some very amusing flirting!"

Amusing things happen when families gather for the holidays, and this play certainly delivers. Crysal Nemchak of Belleville portrays "Jane Bingley." She says audiences can expect to see comical bickering and misunderstandings, along with profound moments of gratitude. She enjoys how her character has an "army of sisters" who help her "grow and thrive," and she admires how "the next chapter for the Bennet sisters explores what it means to be family."

Family and love: The perfect combination for a holiday show at the Farmington Players Barn. "I hope that the audience leaves feeling that love, as blind as it is, can be found, says Nellis. "I want them to leave with a feeling of hope, a smile on their face, and ready to give their loved ones a hug."

Tickets for Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. are available online at www.farmingtonplayers.org by emailing boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org or by calling the Barn box office at 248-553-2955.

Reserved Seats are available at both www.farmingtonplayers.org and the box office at 248-553-2955. You can also send an email to boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org.





