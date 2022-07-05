Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FROZEN JR. to be Presented by Royal Oak's Stagecrafters Youth Theatre This Month

This production is rated G and the run time is 1 hour with a 15 minute intermission.

Detroit News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 5, 2022 Â 
FROZEN JR. to be Presented by Royal Oak's Stagecrafters Youth Theatre This Month

Royal Oak, Michigan's Stagecrafters Youth Theatre will present Frozen Jr. running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI from July 15-24.

This enchanting modern classic from Disney has won the hearts of children and adults around the world. A story of true love and acceptance, Disney's Frozen Jr. brings to life onstage the magical land of Arendelle and its lovable characters, including Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Disney's Frozen Jr. features all the memorable songs from the animated film and several new ones in an unforgettable and fun musical adventure everyone will enjoy! This production is rated G and the run time is 1 hour with a 15 minute intermission.

The Stagecrafters Youth Theatre program gives youth members ages 8-18 the opportunity to develop a lifelong love of theatre while teaching them valuable skills through acting, working backstage, ushering, student directing, or work tech.

"Join us for Frozen Jr. this summer and enjoy a winter-ful experience at the beautiful Baldwin Theatre. You are in for a treat from the moment you set foot in the theatre", says marketing manager, Erin McKay.

Ticket Information:

Youth $10 ea, Adults $15 ea, plus $3.00 fee per ticket.. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org.

Cast

Name

Role

City of Residence

Reese McClelland

Anna

Madison Heights

Sophie Lavallee

Elsa

Royal Oak

Russell Sousanis

Kristoff

Lathrup Village

Josh Love

Sven

Waterford

Cora Steiger

Young Anna

Oxford

Katie Kelly

Young Elsa

Troy

Dallas Cullum

Pabbie

Detroit

Jordan Rowan

Bulda

Berkley

Joshua Bianca

Hans

Berkley

Rocco Morrow

Olaf

Royal Oak

Maisie McClelland

Middle Elsa

Madison Heights

Alyssa Rozycki

Middle Anna

Royal Oak

Donovan Elledge

King

Waterford

Aubree Davis

Queen

Rochester

Vinnie Holder

Weselton

Royal Oak

Carter Montri

Oaken

Birmingham

Riley Chu

Ensemble

Macomb

Tessa Bishop

Ensemble

Warren

Adele Portocarrero

Ensemble

Royal Oak

Gabrielle Wild

Ensemble

Sterling Heights

Emmy Cook

Ensemble

Rochester Hills

Trudy Gechter

Ensemble

Royal Oak

Natalie Wells

Ensemble

Macomb

Kayla M Brezenski

Ensemble

Royal Oak

Aliyah Gorski

Ensemble

Sterling Heights

Claire Prunkard

Ensemble

Royal Oak

Claire Bissett

Ensemble

Huntington Woods

Alyssa Bissett

Ensemble

Huntington Woods

Frozen, Jr.

Evan Harthen

Ensemble

Huntington Woods

Maci Landis

Ensemble

White Lake

Max Steiger

Ensemble

Oxford

Jack Steiger

Ensemble

Oxford

Hope Carmona

Ensemble

Birmingham

Harrison Leonard

Ensemble

Pleasant Ridge

Daniela Lozon Ysunza

Ensemble

Troy

Emma Busse

Ensemble

Royal Oak

Madison Avery

Ensemble

Berkley

Chloe Doody

Ensemble

Royal Oak

Elana Phelps

Ensemble

Madison Heights

Lennon Booker

Ensemble

Warren

Drew Campbell

Ensemble

Royal Oak




Related Articles View More Detroit Stories


More Hot Stories For You