FROZEN JR. to be Presented by Royal Oak's Stagecrafters Youth Theatre This Month

Royal Oak, Michigan's Stagecrafters Youth Theatre will present Frozen Jr. running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI from July 15-24.

This enchanting modern classic from Disney has won the hearts of children and adults around the world. A story of true love and acceptance, Disney's Frozen Jr. brings to life onstage the magical land of Arendelle and its lovable characters, including Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Disney's Frozen Jr. features all the memorable songs from the animated film and several new ones in an unforgettable and fun musical adventure everyone will enjoy! This production is rated G and the run time is 1 hour with a 15 minute intermission.

The Stagecrafters Youth Theatre program gives youth members ages 8-18 the opportunity to develop a lifelong love of theatre while teaching them valuable skills through acting, working backstage, ushering, student directing, or work tech.

"Join us for Frozen Jr. this summer and enjoy a winter-ful experience at the beautiful Baldwin Theatre. You are in for a treat from the moment you set foot in the theatre", says marketing manager, Erin McKay.

Ticket Information:

Youth $10 ea, Adults $15 ea, plus $3.00 fee per ticket.. Tickets can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org.

Cast