FAIRVIEW Brings Shocking Twists and Turns to the Hilberry Theatre

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, a program within the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University, is proud to present Fairview, the 2019 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama by Jackie Sibblies Drury. Directed by Billicia Charnelle Hines, this production performs live on-stage February 25 through March 5 at the Hilberry Theatre located at 4743 Cass Ave. Performances are Fridays February 25 and March 4 at 8 p.m., Saturdays February 26 and March 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Wednesday March 2 at 2 p.m., and Thursday March 3 at 7 p.m.

This award-winning drama is a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and the insidiousness of white supremacy. Beverly's attempts to create the perfect birthday party for Grandma are challenged by difficult family dynamics. Fairview's twists, turns, and revelations will keep you on edge and shock you even after the curtains close.

Jackie Sibblies Drury is a Brooklyn-based playwright. Her critically acclaimed play Fairview premiered in 2018 at Soho Rep. Other plays include We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South West Africa, From the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915, Really, and Social Creatures. Drury's plays have been presented by New York City Players and Abrons Arts Center, Soho Rep, Victory Gardens, Trinity Rep, Woolly Mammoth, Undermain Theatre, InterAct Theatre, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Company One, and The Bush Theatre in London, among others.

Tickets start at $15 for students ages 12 and up, $18 for seniors and Wayne State faculty, staff, and alumni, and $22 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/ticket-info , by phone at 313-577-2972, or in-person at the Box Office at the Hilberry Theatre two hours prior to performance time.