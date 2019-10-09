EMERSON STRING QUARTET Returns to Wharton Center

The EMERSON STRING QUARTET, arguably the world's best chamber music ensemble, returns to Wharton Center for one night only on Friday, October 18, 2019. Wowing the world for four decades, the quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings and has been honored with nine Grammys® (including two for Best Classical Album), three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America's Ensemble of the Year. Emerson String Quartet frequently collaborates with some of today's most esteemed composers to premiere new works, keeping the string quartet art form alive and relevant. They have also partnered in performance with stellar soloists including Renée Fleming, Emanuel Ax and Yefim Bronfman, to name a few.

Tickets are now available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com; at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office; or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

Critics across the globe praise the quartet for their stellar work. The New York Times says, "The performances were everything we have come to expect from this superb ensemble: technically resourceful, musically insightful, cohesive, full of character and always interesting." The Times (London) says "... with musicians like this there must be some hope for humanity."

This special performance at Wharton Center features Haydn's charming String Quartet in D Major, "The Frog." This piece is named for the clever arrangement in the finale as two alternating tones have the same pitch which resembles a frog croaking. Some consider this to be one of his finest and most-well known works due to its wit and charm. In addition, DvoÅ™ák's popular folk music-inspired String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Op. 51, known by its nickname "Slavonic" which combines a classical style and Bohemia folk spirit. Thirdly, the Emerson String Quartet will play Beethoven's emotion-filled and technically acrobatic "Razumovsky" Quartet, Op. 59, No. 2. This quartet is known for setting new musical standards due to profound difficult demands on the performers.

