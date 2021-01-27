Detroit Symphony Orchestra Performs Anna Clyne's Beethoven-Inspired STRIDE

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) presents a live streamed performance of composer Anna Clyne's Stride (2020) on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 7:30pm EST. The concert also includes Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 featuring DSO Principal and Assistant Principal Violas Eric Nowlin and James VanValkenburg. Anna Clyne will participate in rehearsals remotely by means of a new technology in development, Ted, a binaural audio and 360-visual head created by Grammy-winning audio engineer Jody Elff.

Clyne's Stride, a 15 minute work for string orchestra, was premiered in November 2020 by the Australian Chamber Orchestra and given its US premiere by the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra in the same month. The piece draws inspiration from Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Op. 13, commonly known as Sonata Pathétique. Clyne says, "I chose a few melodic, rhythmic and harmonic fragments from each of the three movements and developed these in the three corresponding sections of Stride. The title is derived from the octave leaps that stride in the left hand in the first movement of Sonata Pathétique. I was immediately drawn to the driving energy of this bass movement and have used it as a tool to propel Stride."

Of the Australian Chamber Orchestra premiere of Stride, The Sydney Morning Herald wrote, "Themes from Beethoven's Pathetique Sonata appear and recede like ideas floating at the back of one's head" and Limelight Magazine raved "Clyne plunders recognisable gestures from the Beethoven and bends them, chameleon-like, into an array of moods from mad waltzes to chanting cries and stabbing strings à la Bernard Herrmann. It's a wild ride of a piece, full of humour and virtuosity, and a clever link back to the music celebrated in this anniversary concert."

All DSO Digital Concert performances are live streamed from Orchestra Hall and are innovatively programmed with health and safety considerations of performers in mind. Subscribers and donors above $125 receive access to all DSO Digital Concerts, with single tickets available to purchase for $12. Concerts can be viewed exclusively on dso.org via computer, mobile device, or smart TV both live and on-demand for two weeks following the original concert performance.

More Information: www.dso.org/events-and-tickets/events/2021-digital/wave2/brandendburg-no-6