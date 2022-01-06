Detroit Symphony Cancels Florida Tour

The Sarasota Concert Association today announced that the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has cancelled its Florida tour this month, and therefore the first concert of the Sarasota Concert Association's 2022 Great Performers Series, scheduled for January 20 and featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, has been cancelled.

In announcing the cancellation of the tour, Detroit Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Erik Rönmark stated, "After much consideration, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has made the decision to postpone this month's Florida Tour in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health and safety of our musicians, staff, stage crew, and patrons has been our top priority. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot perform for audiences and community partners in Florida, and we look forward to rescheduling our tour in the future."

"We understand the challenges of keeping everyone safe and healthy while travelling on a concert tour during this time," said Sarasota Concert Association Executive Director Linda Moxley. "Though we are disappointed to lose the first concert of our 2022 Great Performers Series which was to feature the wonderful Detroit Symphony, we look forward to bringing the Orchestra back to Sarasota in a future season," she added.

The Sarasota Concert Association's 2022 Great Performers Series will now open on Tuesday, February 1 featuring pianist Emanuel Ax in an all-Chopin recital.

Subscribers and single ticket buyers who hold tickets to the cancelled January 20 Detroit Symphony concert will receive notification by mail with options to donate their tickets or receive a refund. Or they can also call the box office at 941-966-6161.

The 2022 Great Performers Series

Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Pianist Emanuel Ax performs Chopin

A favorite of Sarasota audiences, legendary pianist Emanuel Ax performs an all-Chopin program of the composer's late works, including Sonata No. 3, Scherzo No. 4, a selection of nocturnes and mazurkas, and the Polonaise-fantaisie, Op. 6.

Friday, February 25, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center

Violinist Benjamin Beilman with pianist Alessio Bax

Benjamin Beilman displays his astonishing virtuosity along with

international competition-winning pianist Alessio Bax in Busoni's Sonata No. 2

in E minor, Op. 36a, and Franck's Violin Sonata in A major.

Tuesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center

Takács Quartet with pianist Joyce Yang

Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang joins the internationally-renowned

Takács Quartet in their celebrated return to Sarasota, performing Ravel's String

Quartet and Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major.

Monday, April 4, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Warsaw Philharmonic with pianist Bruce Liu

Music Director Andrey Boreyko leads the Warsaw Philharmonic in Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, and first prize winner of the Chopin International Piano Competition joins the Orchestra for Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1.

Single tickets, beginning at $25, are available at www.SCAsarasota.org and by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at (941) 966-6161.