Detroit Rep Announces Virtual Homecoming

Detroit Rep has announced the Virtual Homecoming, a celebration of 64 Seasons of the Detroit Rep Theatre. The event will stream from the Theatre's website, facebook and youtube channels on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8 p.m. The Virtual Homecoming is a fundraiser for the Theatre and includes personal stories from DRT artists, never-before seen footage from past shows, and readings of scenes for possible future productions. This event is free and open to the public.

Like so many other live theatres, the Detroit Rep could not hold its in-person events in 2020 -- the Annual Member Meeting, and the Black Tie Awards Night and Homecoming Celebration. Instead the Theatre will present this streaming event combining the two Detroit Rep traditions.

The Annual Member Meeting is when the Theatre looks back at the previous season and inducts Members into its Board of Trustees.

The Black Tie Night is the Rep's biggest fundraiser of the year. It is also a homecoming celebration. Detroit Rep actors and artists of the past reunite and mingle with patrons who support the Theatre and its inclusive mission to demonstrate the power of diversity acting in unity.

Though audiences and artists would prefer gathering in person, the Virtual Homecoming lets DRT alumni from all over the country participate. Viewers will hear stories and history from over fifty artists from the past six decades, see video clips of past productions, and watch local, professional actors read scenes from plays being considered for the future. Michael Joseph, actor, producer, comedian, and Detroit Rep alum, will be Master of Ceremonies.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is Michigan's longest running, nonprofit, professional, union theatre. It remains in the Theatre Vanguard by staunchly advocating race transcendent casting since 1957. It has brought millions of theatre-goers to its home in a neighborhood in the center of the city of Detroit, has nurtured thousands of actors and artists, and has helped democratize the arts by creating a true theatre by the people, of the people and for the people.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre's programs, including the Virtual Homecoming are sponsored in part by MGM Grand Detroit, UAW Ford, Center for Financial Planning, Inc., Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Get information and register for the free Virtual Homecoming at the Theatre's website: www.detroitreptheatre.com.