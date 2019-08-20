DRIVING MISS DAISY Steers Into The Snug Theatre

Driving Miss Daisy, one of Modern American Theatre's most touching and irresistible stories, will be presented at The Snug Theatre from August 30th to September 22nd. Directed by Aaron Dennis Smith, this Pulitzer-Prize and Academy Award-winning comedy-drama is sure to warm your heart with its message of friendship, understanding, and hope.

A treat for all audiences ages 10 to 110, Driving Miss Daisy is a moving story of friendship set in Atlanta, GA from 1948 to 1973. Daisy Werthan, an independent, aging Jewish widow reluctantly surrenders the driver's seat of her Oldsmobile to Hoke Coleburn, a proud, soft-spoken black man. At first, Daisy's stubbornness and cultural prejudices cause much friction, but over the course of 25 years, Hoke becomes not only her chauffeur, but against all odds, her best friend. The Washington Post once called this play "[a story] marked with unaffected grace and generosity of spirit, medium-sized miracles, and changed minds."

Written by Alfred Uhry in 1987 as a tribute to his Atlanta-based family, the play went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Outer Critics Circle Award. The 1989 movie version starring Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, and Dan Aykroyd won four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Actress. Riverbank's production of Driving Miss Daisy will feature top talent from around the Detroit area. The cast includes Connie Cowper as Daisy Werthan, Orson Wingo as Hoke Coleburn, and Dale Dobson as Boolie Werthan.

Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $28.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





