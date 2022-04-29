DEATHTRAP Comes to Farmington Players Next Month

The longest running comedy-thriller play in Broadway history is headed to the Farmington Players stage. DEATHTRAP written by Ira Levin, will run May 6th through 21st in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Tickets are available now at farmingtonplayers.org or at the box office: (248) 553-2955.

Nothing is as it seems in this spellbinding tale of a wild case of writer's block leading to a murderous plot laced with all the ingredients of classic 1940s murder mysteries. Director Maureen Mansfield of Farmington Hills says audiences can "expect lots of twist and turns as Ira Levin's script is "full of witty repartee. And maybe even a jump scare or two."

DEATHTRAP opened on Broadway in 1978 and was nominated for four Tony Awards. Four years later, Hollywood made it into a film starring Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve and Dyan Cannon. It's the story of aging playwright Sydney Bruhl, played at the Barn Theater by Mark Boyd of Farmington Hills. The writer so desperately needs a hit that he conjures a treacherous plan to steal an astounding new script written by a younger writer Clifford Anderson (J.J. Spaulding of Warren) and pass it off as his own.

"True Escapism"

Spaulding calls the play, "true escapism at its finest." He says at times audiences may even find themselves uttering "no way!" "If they like Agatha Christie or Alfred Hitchcock, they're going to love this," he adds. The cast also includes Barn regulars Sue Rogers and Phil Hadley, both of Waterford. Rogers shines as Sydney's doting wife Myra who has a heart condition, and Hadley plays family lawyer Porter Milgrim. Elizabeth Schnelz Rexroat of Walled Lake rounds out the cast as the Dutch psychic Helga ten Dorp who provides comic relief and dispenses chilling premonitions. Boyd is thrilled to take the Farmington Players stage for the first time, and he's certain audiences will be captivated. "I want them to feel like they've been on a ride at an amusement park. Full of excitement, danger, surprises, and enjoyment, but without risk," says Boyd.

Barn Covid-19 Policy

This year the Barn has implemented new COVID-19 rules to keep members and audiences safe: Masks are required for everyone, and audiences will be encouraged to enter the theater early rather than crowding in the lobby. Additionally, all cast and crew members are fully vaccinated.

DEATHTRAP is sponsored by TruVista Wealth Advisors, a division of Ameriprise Financial. Tickets are available at www.farmingtonplayers.org by emailing: boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org, or by calling the Barn at 248-553-2955.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

Friday, May 6 -8pm

Saturday, May 7 -8pm

Sunday, May 8 -2pm

Friday, May13 -8pm

Saturday, May 14 -8pm

Sunday, May 15 -2pm

Thursday, May 19 -8pm

Friday, May 20 -8pm

Saturday, May 21 -8pm

TICKETS

Reserved Seats are available at both www.farmingtonplayers.org and the box office at

248-553-2955. You can also send an email to boxoffice@farmingtonplayers.org

* Adults: $22

* Students: $20

* Senior Pricing: $20 (age 62+)

* Group Discount: $18 (must purchase 10 or more tickets)

LOCATION

The Farmington Players Barn is located at 32332 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills Michigan 48334. It's the big white barn on the north side of 12 mile between Orchard Lake and Farmington Rd.