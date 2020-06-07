Croswell Opera House Will Host a Series of Outdoor Events, 'Croswell Out-of-Doors'

Croswell Opera House will host a series of outdoor events, while theaters across the country remain closed, Lenconnect reports.

The "Croswell Out-of-Doors" series will begin with "Color Downtown," which includes outdoor art and music from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12. The event will feature artists and performers from Lenawee County and surrounding areas, including violinists Ann Hendrikx and Fran Wakefield, circus artist Chloe Whiting Stevenson, vocalist Natasha Ricketts, saxophonist Marty Marks, dancer Ja'Vaughn White, and painter Susan Semenick.

Social distancing measures will be in place.

"We can't have shows on our stage yet, but we wanted to get back to doing what we do," said Jere Righter, the Croswell's artistic director. "We're doing everything we can to make it safe, and I hope people will come down and enjoy the entertainment."

The event is free of charge, although donations will be welcomed.

The Croswell plans to offer more "Croswell Out-of-Doors" events over the course of the summer. For more information, visit croswell.org.

Read the original story on Lenconnect.

