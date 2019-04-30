Cosmetics Industry Takes Center Stage In Kalamazoo Civic's WAR PAINT

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre will close its 90th season with the new musical War Paint. The Civic is the first community theatre in the country to be granted performance rights to War Paint, which ended its Broadway run in November 2017. Kalamazoo audiences will be among the first in the region to see the area premiere featuring the story of cosmetics legends Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden.

Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the first major female entrepreneurs in the USA. War Paint exposes the rivalry of these two important women of the cosmetics industry from the 1930's to the 1960's.

Local actress Gina Maria Chimner will take the role of Elizabeth Arden. The Civic's guest artist, Carrie McNulty, a Grand Rapids actress and WMU alumni will play Helena Rubinstein.

Director Tony Humrichouser recently stated, "War Paint is a perfect show musically - with a balance of big Broadway style musical numbers, along with ballads that are more contemporary in style." It's a big show with a cast of 30 and a crew of 20 volunteers. War Paint will also feature the Civic's new LED Backdrop (digital cyc) which is a piece of technology in which the Civic has invested.

War Paint plays in the Civic Auditorium May 3,4,10,11,17 and 18 at 7:30 pm with matinees on Sunday May 5,12 and 19 at 2:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $15 - $25 and can be ordered through the Civic Box Office at 269-343-1313 or online at KazooCivic.com.

