Civic Theatre Will Present EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

The holidays will be played for laughs when Muskegon Civic Theatre stages the zany comedy "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)."

Running Nov. 19 through Dec. 5 at the 169-seat Beardsley Theater in downtown Muskegon, the satiric romp by Michael Carlton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez finds three actors who, to put it mildly, get carried away with the Christmas spirit.

Sure, there's Charles Dickens' iconic "A Christmas Carol," although Marley's Ghost turns out not to be Ebenezer Scrooge's deceased partner Jacob Marley, but rather the late, great reggae music star Bob Marley.

The trio grows weary of performing the same show every year, so the guys set their sights elsewhere. The movie "It's a Wonderful Life" gets creamed, as does the O. Henry short story "The Gift of the Magi." Among additional stories skewered on the lampoon are such animated TV specials as "Frosty the Snowman," "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Christmas fruitcakes and holiday traditions from around the world take their lumps, no way is Santa Claus going to get spared the jokes, and gird yourself for a comic riff on "The Nutcracker" ballet.

Capering in and out of almost more characters than you can count is a wrecking crew of three performers, for MCT Bryan Engler, Michael Ramsey, and Ray Brazaski. They're being directed by Tom Harryman who also has designed the show's set, lights, and sound. He is being assisted by Jennifer McNabney who in addition is the stage manager. Costumes are by Amber Ponce, a myriad of props have been assembled by Sue Stark and Jen LaChapelle, makeup and wigs come courtesy of Bill Abbott, and Janie Glerum has directed the music. The show's producer is Bill Iddings.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 20, and 26 and 27 and Dec. 2-4, and 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 28, and Dec. 5.

Tickets are $28. They are available at the box office of the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon, which is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The box office also will be open two hours before showtimes. To reserve by phone, call (231) 727-8001.