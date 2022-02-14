Chamber Music Society Of Detroit to Present DSO Acting Concertmaster Kimberly Kaloyanides Kennedy In Recital



Kimberly Kaloyanides Kennedy, Acting Concertmaster of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for the last decade, will make her Chamber Music Society of Detroit debut with a recital on Friday, March 4, 2022, 8 PM, at Schaver Music Recital Hall.

Appearing with pianist Keun-A Lee, Ms. Kennedy will perform Beethoven's Sonata No. 10 in G major for Violin and Piano, the composer's last violin sonata; Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin by acclaimed American composer Jessie Montgomery; and two mainstays of the violin repertoire, Ravel's Tzigane and Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major.

Tickets for this concert are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors. Student rush tickets priced at $5 are available beginning at 7:45 PM. The concert will be live-streamed, and digital tickets are priced at $10. Tickets are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.cmdetroit.org.

Schaver Music Recital Hall is located at 380 W. Hancock between Cass and Second Avenues, on the campus of Wayne State University.

Kimberly Kaloyanides Kennedy won her coveted position as a violinist with the DSO at the age of 22 and became Associate Concertmaster in 2003. She was appointed Acting Concertmaster by previous Music Director Leonard Slatkin beginning with the 2011-2012 season, and appears regularly as soloist with the orchestra.

Ms. Kennedy began her study of the violin at the age of 5 in Dayton, OH. As the daughter of a Minister of Music and church organist, she had many opportunities to perform in front of congregations. She pursued her studies at Brevard Music Center, Interlochen Arts Camp, the Sarasota and Aspen Music Festivals and later studied with Paul Kantor at the University of Michigan.

Ms. Kennedy enjoys performing chamber music regularly around Michigan with the Detroit Chamber Winds and Strings and others, and on such series as Chamber Music North, Fairlane Concert Guild, Pro Mozart, Classical Brunch in Birmingham, and the Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival. Kimberly and her husband, long-time DSO Hornist Bryan Kennedy, live in Plymouth with their two children.

Korean-born pianist Keun-A Lee, has served on the music staff of the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Colorado, Opera Memphis, North Carolina Opera, New York City Opera, Santa Fe Opera, the Spoleto Music Festival USA, The Gotham Chamber Opera, The Juilliard School of Music and Manhattan School of Music.

Following her 1998 debut at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Korea, Ms. Lee has focused on piano collaboration. She has performed in such halls as Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, Weill Recital Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Chicago's Preston Bradley Hall, Toronto's Centre for the Arts in Canada, and the Sejong Cultural Center and Seoul Arts Center in Korea. As an orchestral keyboard player she has worked at the Metropolitan opera, New York Philharmonic Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and The Juilliard School.

Ms Lee earned a master's degree and Artist Diploma in Collaborative Piano from The Juilliard School and holds a Professional Studies Certificate in Vocal Accompanying from the Manhattan School of Music.

Please note that the Chamber Music Society of Detroit will adhere to all state, federal and venue COVID-related policies in effect. For details on the most up to date policies, please visit www.cmdetroit.org.