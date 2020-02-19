Cast Announced For The Sauk's TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, is pleased to announce the large cast of their upcoming immersive comedy Tony N' Tina's Wedding. Performances are scheduled for March 26-29 at Johnny T's Bistro in Hillsdale.

One of the longest running shows in Off-Broadway history, Tony N' Tina's Wedding gives new meaning to the phrase "And now for something completely different!" Audience members are the guests at the nuptial celebration of Anthony Nunzio and Valentina Vitale in all its tacky and hilarious glory. Following the church service is a reception where the audience joins the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, champagne toasts, wedding cake and dancing. This production contains adult language and themes.

The cast is led by Andrew Esterline as Tony, Allison Cleveland as Tina, Morgan Francis as best man Barry, Shannon Chen as maid of honor Connie, Jacob Cornwell as usher Dominic, Mandee Howard as bridesmaid Donna, Brendan Pratt as Tony's little brother Johnny, Tiffany Thatcher as bridesmaid Marina, Summer Housler as Tina's mother Josephina, Mike Sutton as Tina's Uncle Luigi, Spenser Jones as Tina's brother Joey, Loren Corbin as Sister Albert Maria, Ray Pratt as Tony's father Tony Sr., Travis Blatchley as Father Mark and Pat Bogucz as Tony's grandmother. The cast also includes Denise McCosh as Madeline, Kaleb Matthews as Michael, Eric Miller as Sal, Aaron Guest as Vinnie, Barbara Cliffe-Miller as Loretta and Andy Anderson as Rick. The live band consists of Isaiah Brown as Donny Dulce (vocals/bandleader), Meghan Barnes as Celeste (vocals), Andrea Ortell as Tammy (keyboard), Ty Ruppert as Rocco (bass) and Jacob Boswell as Carlo (percussion).

The production is directed by Trinity Bird with stage management by Erin Couch. The production team consists of Meaghan Bryant (costume design) and Rebekah Salazar (hair design). Production facilities, the meal and decorations are being provided by Johnny T's Bistro.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on March 26-28 with a 3 p.m. matinee on March 29. All performances take place at Johnny T's Bistro, 171 E. South St., Hillsdale, Mich. All tickets are $30 and includes dinner. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.





