CLUE THE MUSICAL Will Reopen the Richmond Community Theatre This Month

Performances will run August 20-29, 2021.

Aug. 3, 2021  
Richmond Community Theatre will present CLUE THE MUSICAL later this month, officially reopening the venue.

Performances will run August 20-29, 2021. Friday & Saturday Shows, curtain opens at 8pm. Sunday Matinees, curtain opens at 2pm.

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon.

The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem.

Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.richmondtheatre.com/current-shows/clue-the-musical-2/.


