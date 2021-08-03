CLUE THE MUSICAL Will Reopen the Richmond Community Theatre This Month

Richmond Community Theatre will present CLUE THE MUSICAL later this month, officially reopening the venue.

Performances will run August 20-29, 2021. Friday & Saturday Shows, curtain opens at 8pm. Sunday Matinees, curtain opens at 2pm.

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon.

The audience receives forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the fun-filled evening. Three audience members choose from cards representing the potential murderers, weapons, and rooms; there are 216 possible solutions! Only one hard-nosed detective is qualified to unravel the merry mayhem.

Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. Even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.richmondtheatre.com/current-shows/clue-the-musical-2/.