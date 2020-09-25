Broadway Grand Rapids Announces Five New Board Members

Members include Christina Guajardo Arnold, Sandra Carroll, Maureen Hale, Rachel Laug and Suzanne Schulz.

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the election of five new board members. These business and community leaders each brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will help Broadway Grand Rapids continue its mission of bringing the best of Broadway to West Michigan and engaging local and diverse audiences.

The new board members include:

Christina Guajardo Arnold: Coordinator of Social Innovation Programs & Partnerships, Steelcase. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Consultant.

Sandra Carroll: Owner, Fraîche Feast Catering. Off-Broadway producer.

Maureen Hale: Client & Community Relations Director, PNC Bank.

Rachel Laug: Portfolio Manager, Dunn & Lang Wealth Management

Suzanne Schulz: Urban Planning Practice Leader, Progressive AE, Inc.

"I am thrilled that these women all agreed to share their knowledge and talents as board members of Broadway Grand Rapids!" said Ken Parrish, Chairman.

The new members join existing board members: Dr. Tammy Born Huizenga, Susan Brasic, Jodi Brown, Rob DeGroot, Charles Denton, Kaitlyn Disselkoen, Caitlyn Farrell, Dan Fuller, Omar Hall, Steve Hawks, Jeff Helminski, Susan Jandernoa, Jessie Jones, Katie Karczewski, Agnes Kempker-Cloyd, Diane Kniowski, India Manns, Paul McMahon, Ken Parrish (Chair), Tim Pietryga, Emily Richett Hughes, George Sharpe, Jr., David Skidmore, Rich Sorota, Bob Stark, Rebecca Steketee, Scott Webb and Shannon Wilson.

Broadway Grand Rapids was established in September of 1988, with a mission to present the very best of national touring Broadway productions in West Michigan. The Broadway series, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. In 2019, Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America. This partnership enhances the opportunity to bring the hottest new productions from Broadway to Grand Rapids. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located conveniently in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information about events visit www.broadwaygrandrapids.com

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You