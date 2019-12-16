Broadway Across America Enters Into Partnerships with Broadway Grand Rapids and Wharton Center for Performing Arts

As the foremost presenter of first-class touring Broadway productions throughout North America, Broadway Across America (BAA), announced today that is has entered into new partnerships with both Broadway Grand Rapids and Michigan State University's Wharton Center for Performing Arts. BAA will work with each presenting organization to provide support with programming, operations, ticketing, and marketing for touring Broadway engagements.

"I am very excited for MSU to partner with my friends and colleagues at BAA, having known many of them for decades." said Mike Brand, Executive Director of Wharton Center for Performing Arts. "MSU will benefit from having access to the state of the art software and strategies that BAA has developed to help make smarter decisions when programming and promoting Broadway shows. When considering bringing a partner in to work with us at MSU, BAA was the perfect fit."

"Partnering with the preeminent producer and presenter of touring Broadway, Broadway Across America, offers us an unrivaled level of support for the work we do, allowing us to provide a range of exciting new services and benefits to West Michigan audiences," said Meg Goebel, Chair of the Board for Broadway Grand Rapids.

"Our goal is to bring Broadway to fans and fans to Broadway" says John Gore, Owner and CEO of BAA's parent organization, The John Gore Organization. "We are thrilled to be working with our new partners in Grand Rapids and East Lansing to bring the very best of Broadway to Michigan audiences."

"Our partnerships throughout North America deliver the very best in live entertainment to theater fans in their hometowns and provide a positive impact to the communities we serve," said Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of the John Gore Organization. "Both Wharton Center for Performing Arts and Broadway Grand Rapids have vibrant and growing arts communities, and we couldn't be more excited to begin work together."

The Fifth Third Bank Broadway Grand Rapids' 2019-2020 season remains unchanged and will continue with Hamilton (Jan 21 - Feb 9, 2020), Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (Mar 10 - 15, 2020) and Escape to Margaritaville (May 26 - 31, 2020),

Broadway at Wharton Center's 2019-2020 season remains unchanged and continues with My Fair Lady (Feb 26 - Mar 1, 2020), Wicked (April 1 - 19, 2020) and Dear Evan Hansen (Jun 16 - 21, 2020)

For more information, visit www.broadwayacrossamerica.com.





