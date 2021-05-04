Barn Theatre Moves Forward in Planning 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Season

The Barn Theatre School is looking ahead to the 75th Anniversary season! With the assistance of many incredible organizations and supporters, the Barn was able to survive the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the country, and the world of theatre.

After an attempted 2020 summer season that brought pivots, innovation, and some tough breaks, the Barn Theatre was forced to rethink their yearly shows, leaving many dedicated patrons and supporters unsure of how to help. But with a rich history, having begun back in 1946, owners Brendan and Penelope Ragotzy took the difficulty in stride and vowed to come out stronger than ever.

From auctioning off special holiday items to creating merchandise to sell on their website, the Barn Theatre found creative ways to supplement their organization and keep things moving. Still, with the help of several local organizations and dedicated supporters, the Barn has announced that they are moving forward in planning their historic 75th season.

The Barn Theatre would like to thank the following grantors for their support in a time they needed it most: Battle Creek Community Foundation, The Miller Foundation of Battle Creek, Eaton, WK Kellogg Foundation, Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Southwest Michigan First.

The Ragotzys shared, "We are so, so grateful for the love and support of these organizations, our patrons and the community, that we are able to continue bringing music, dance, and entertainment to the area. And, we're looking forward to celebrating our 75th year in style this summer! On behalf of the board, staff, and everyone involved in the Barn Theatre School would like to thank everyone for their continued encouragement and ask that you keep your eyes peeled for announcements regarding this summer's Diamond Jubilee 75th Anniversary season."

For more information on how you can help the Barn Theatre continue to bring the magic of theatre to the greater community, visit www.barntheatreschool.org. You'll find information about their Diamond Jubilee 75th Anniversary season, Gala events, very soon!