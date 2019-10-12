Barn Theatre Announces THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Back with gender-bending abandon, the Barn Theatre School presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, playing October 18 - 20 & 25 - 27. Do the Time Warp again!

Joining the company for the Barn Theatre's 12th incarnation of its most popular production is Alan Palmer in the starring role of Dr. Frank'N'Furter.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is a parody of old horror and science fiction movies combined with a rock show. A presumably decent, conservative couple named and Brad and Janet, played by newcomer Beau Hutchings and Barn favorite Melissa Cotton Hunter, respectively, have a flat tire one rainy dark night. They seek help in a nearby castle which turns out to be the lair of a latter-day Dr. Frankenstein, whose wardrobe rivals Fredericks of Hollywood. Dr. Frank'N'Furter, Equity newcomer Alan Palmer, is on the eve of bringing his gorgeous creation, Rocky, Barn favorite Jonnie Carpathios, to life. The science-fiction spoof will also star Brendan Ragotzy as hunchbacked handyman Riff Raff and will feature Penelope Alex as Magenta, Steven Lee Burright as the Narrator, Samantha Rickard as Columbia, Patrick Hunter as Eddie, and Charlie King as Doctor Scott.

Dedicated Rocky Horror fans are encouraged to come to the Barn in costume and dance "The Time Warp"-- BUT MUST PLEASE LEAVE ALL PROPS AT HOME!! Producer Brendan Ragotzy says, "ROCKY is always so much creative fun for our company and the audience, it was time to bring it back. And our fall extravaganza is the perfect time. We're so excited to share with the audience the new surprises in store with this ROCKY!" (Rated R: Adult Themes, Situations, and Language)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is directed by Brendan Ragotzy. Musical Direction is by Cameron Taylor with Choreography by Samantha Rickard. Original Choreography by Charlie Misovye. Costumes are designed by Nettie Fischer and assisted by Madison Merlanti. Scenic Designer Dusty Reeds. Scenic Artist is Steven Lee Burright and Technical Director is Brendan Ragotzy. Lighting is designed by Michael McShane; Properties are designed by James Knox & Hannah Eakin and Sound is designed by Luke Ragotzy.

Performances for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW are

Fridays at 8:00 pm

Saturdays at 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm

Sundays at 5:00 pm

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. There will be a Bar Show, too! Take in our cabaret-style show after the main stage performances. Make your Bar Show reservations online for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. No need to wait in line before the show!

Tickets range from $39-$48 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.barntheatreschool.org or by calling (269) 731-4121 to reserve tickets.





