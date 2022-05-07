BWW Review: MOTHERHOOD THE MUSICAL at Lion Heart Productions

Lion Heart Production's Motherhood The Musical, written by Sue Fabisch is a musical about how having a baby is just the beginning and how motherhood is for life. Motherhood is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age. It's climbing the emotional mountain only to find that there's laundry at the top. Making its Grant stage debut, Motherhood The Musical is playing at the Grant Public Schools Fine Arts Center in Grant, Michigan Mothers Day weekend Friday, May 6th, and Saturday, May 7th.

We start with Amy (Gabby Kasnowicz), a soon-to-be first-time mom, who opens the show with her lullaby-style song "I'm Having a Baby" in which she tells all about her dreams and expectations about how it will be when the baby is born. When she returns home 3 of her gal pals appear at her house when she returns home to throw her a surprise baby shower at her home. They are also mothers, Brooke (Cammie Hollinger), a hard-working lawyer, Barb (Mandy Casebolt) is a stressed-out mother of five, and Tina (Megan Wirts) is a single mom seeking to balance work, her family, and her divorce

As you can imagine when they get together, the story's about motherhood through their own experiences start to flow. Through a wide variety of songs both in style and in the topic, they all share both the serious and not so serious parts about being a mom such as "Baby Weight Blues", "In My Minivan", "Doctor, Doctor", "Costco Queen", "We Leak", "Ode to Boobs" "Moms on Strike" and "Grannyland". Other songs include: "Welcome to Motherhood", "It's Not" Happening", "Mommy", "The Best", "I'm Danny's Mom", "Now I Know", "The Kids Are Finally Asleep", "When the Kids Are Grown", "Every Other Weekend", "Amy's Welcome", and, "The Kids Are Finally Asleep Encore".

Full of singing and dancing, Lion Heart's first musical back out of Covid doesn't disappoint. The comedic music combined with the personalities of the actresses was great. It was great to see all of them back on the stage after some have taken a brief intermission in their acting, which definitely brought back renewed energy and passion to the performances! Motherhood is definitely a show the Mothers will relate to, as these ladies did on the stage, and you will not leave the show disappointed as I couldn't stop laughing myself! A few highlights include Mandy, and Megan's comedy acting and dancing as well as the singing in their multiple numbers. One song that also seemed like a fitting number for her, was Cammie as the "Cosco Queen". I could also not write about the show without a special mention to director Dana McKnight as the Grandma who got to give her singing debut, as well as show off some of the dance moves she's known for backstage at Lion Heart, in her song "Grannyland".

What will she name the baby? Is motherhood how she imagined it? You don't want to miss Lion Heart's Production of Motherhood The Musical a funny show all about motherhood that plays for two nights only!

