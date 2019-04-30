BWW Interview: Christian Maloley Says Freaky Friday at Circle Theatre is Freaky, Flawless, Funny, and Heart Warming.

Circle Theatre's Freaky Friday opens May 3rd, Freaky Friday, a story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and have just one day to put things right again. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

I had a chance to spend the evening at a preview event for the show last week, in which we heard from the Director about what the shows is about. The show oWe also heard a performance from Phoebe Dawson, who plays Ellie, and Emily Diener, her mother Katherine, who together sang the catchy and somewhat witty "I Got This", which takes place right after they switch body's.

In addition to the event I got to interview a first time actor to Circle Theatre, Christian Maloley, who plays Ellie's younger brother Fletcher. This is what he had to say about Freaky Friday:

Broadway Detroit: Can you describe Freaky Friday in your own words?

Christian Maloley: Freaky, flawless, funny, and heartwarming.

How would you describe your character, Fletcher?

A humorous, young, and slightly odd puppeteer whose family loves and takes care of him. He especially likes to annoy his older sister with his puppets.

Are there any similarities between your character and yourself?

We both have a creative mind and we both set high goals for ourselves.

Why do you think people should come to see Freaky Friday?

It's hilarious, interesting, and extremely entertaining with Broadway-level performers. It's my favorite musical ever and I am so happy to be a part of it. Everyone will be entertained by this show!

Performances of Freaky Friday will run May 3rd & 4th, 8th-12th, 15th-18th at 7:30 P.M. including a Special Mother's Day performance on May 11th at 5:00 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

Circle Theatre audience members can also take advantage of the Lobby Bar on select nights throughout the summer, including the May 3 performance of Freaky Friday. Michigan craft beer and wine are available starting at 7:00 p.m. Beverages may be enjoyed inside the theatre on those evenings.

Connect with Circle Theatre for complete info on Freaky Friday and the rest of the season on Twitter @circletheatregr, on Instagram circletheatregr, and on Facebook circletheatregr .





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories