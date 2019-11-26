BRUSHES WITH BROADWAY Concert Comes To Stagecrafters

"Brushes with Broadway," a concert to benefit Stagecrafters, is planned for Sunday, December 15, at the Baldwin Theatre, rounding out a weekend of special holiday events scheduled throughout downtown Royal Oak.

The benefit concert will feature Tom Butwin & Friends in a festive night of show tunes and covers of songs by well-known artists, including Aerosmith, Billy Joel, and Coldplay.

Butwin is a noted local songwriter, singer, and guitarist who has performed in venues across the Midwest. Butwin first came to Stagecrafters when cast in the role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar. His four weeks onstage at the Baldwin gained him many new fans, with sold-out performances and rave reviews.

Butwin is pleased to be back. "It means the world to be able to bring this show to the Baldwin Theatre to benefit Stagecrafters. I cherish my time spent on the stage with Jesus Christ Superstar," he says. Alan Semonian, Administrative Vice President of Stagecrafters' board, is also thrilled that Tom is back. "We're a nonprofit arts organization. Fundraising is critical to make ends meet. We're so grateful that Tom is donating his time and considerable talent to make this happen."

The event begins at 7PM and tickets are 35 dollars. A special VIP package is offered for those who donate at a higher level. VIP guests will be treated to a cocktail pre-glow, a Meet & Greet with Tom, special mementos of the evening, and premium seating. "It's all to benefit the theatre," Semonian says. "And you get to see a great concert for the price of your donation." Adds Butwin, "There's something for everyone in the show, even a song from a musical that hasn't been released yet. We might even convert a few people to being fans of Broadway, by the end of it."

Tickets are $35 for reserved seating and are available online at stagecrafters.org, or by calling 248.541.6430, Monday through Friday, between 10am and 2pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You