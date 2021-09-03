BROKEN DIAMONDS to Screen At The Royal Starr Film Festival

Ben Platt, who's film "Dear Even Hansen" is set to premiere September 24th, is also starring in another film alongside actress Lola Kirke, Broken Diamonds. Broken Diamonds will be screening on September 17th 2021 at Emagine Theaters in Royal Oak Michigan, as part of the Royal Starr Film Festival. Tickets for Broken Diamonds can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3yKPi4G

In the wake of his father's death, a twenty-something writer (Ben Platt) sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he's forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister (Lola Kirke).

The Royal Starr Film Festival, an international movie gala celebrated in downtown Royal Oak, is hosted every year by the non-profit arts organization, The Royal Starr Arts Institute. The annual festival attracts filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from all over Michigan, the United States, and the world, featuring Michigan made films and abroad. The festival's opening night will include world premiere screenings of 3 Michigan produced feature films (If I Can't Have You, Uncle, and Scout 10-5).

The following weekend will include international features, including a screening of the critically acclaimed coming of age film "Drunk Bus" starring Charlie Tahan (Ozark), and a screening of "Broken Diamonds" starring Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), The Royal Starr Film Festival will be held from September 10 - 19, 2021 at Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak, MI (200 N. Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067).

The Screening to the Royal Starr Film Festival will be open to the public on Friday, September 10, 2021. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased ahead of time at BoxOffice.RoyalStarr.org.