BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS Will Make its Michigan Debut at The Ringwald

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns is a riotous new solo play by comic and improvisor Drew Droege that storms the stage with ferocity and wit, deemed "hilarious" and "uproarious" by The New Yorker, "fantastic" and "pure magic" by Time Out New York, and "side-splitting" and "fresh" from The Huffington Post. It had a tremendous 6 month Off-Broadway run, being extended numerous times after being a "Critics Pick" for both Time Out New York and The New York Times.

It's the night before Josh and Brennan's picture-perfect Palm Springs wedding, and their old friend Gerry arrives car-cranky and a few beers in, furious that the invitation demands that he "refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." Gerry stews poolside with his ex and the ex's twentysomething boyfriend in this hyper-verbal, insightful, and hilarious one-man show that asks some essential questions about contemporary gay life: Why do people settle for assimilation instead of liberation? Where's khaki in the rainbow?

The Ringwald production is directed by Kelly Komlen and features Ringwald artistic director Joe Bailey as Gerry. The design team features set designer Dan Koch and Brandy Joe Plambeck handling light and sound design.

Performances begin on January 10, 2020 and play at 8pm on Fridays/Saturdays ($20), 8pm on Mondays ($10) and one Sunday performance ($20 on January 26th) through January 27, 2020. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors over 12 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: A Very Golden Girls Christmas, Head Over Heels, Death of a Salesman, Clue, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS CAST & CREW

Joe Bailey as Gerry

Director: Kelly Komlen

Stage Manager: Gretchen Schock

Set Design: Dan Koch

Lighting Design: Brandy Joe Plambeck

Sound Design: Brandy Joe Plambeck

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, January 10, 8PM $20

Saturday, January 11, 8PM $20

Monday, January 13, 8PM $10

Friday, January 17, 8PM $20

Saturday, January 18, 8PM $20

Monday, January 20, 8PM $10

Friday, January 24, 8PM $20

Saturday, January 25, 8PM $20

Sunday, January 26, 5PM $20

Monday, January 27, 8PM $10

Photo Credit: Brandy Joe Plambeck





