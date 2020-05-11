BLUE MAN GROUP Rescheduled at Miller Auditorium; CATS Cancelled

BLUE MAN GROUP, originally scheduled to play Miller Auditorium May 1 - 3, 2020, was postponed due to Covid-19. The show has been rescheduled for January 8 - 10, 2021.

Current ticket holders should hang on to their tickets as they will be good for the same seats at the same day/time/performance in January. If you find you're unable to attend the new date, you may exchange your tickets for a different BLUE MAN GROUP performance.

While best efforts were made to find a new date for CATS, unfortunately, they must move forward with a cancellation.

If you already purchased individual CATS tickets from Miller, no action is needed at this time. In the coming weeks, they will automatically refund your tickets to your original payment method.

If you are a Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan subscriber, you will be contacted by a member of the Miller Auditorium team this week. If they are unable to reach you, they will place your returned ticket funds in your account and you may use them towards tickets for next season or they can process a refund when they return to the office.

Ticket holders may consider turning your tickets back in as a tax-deductible donation in support of Miller Auditorium. To donate the value of your tickets, please contact them via email as directed below.

Please note that in accordance with a government mandate, Miller Auditorium is still under suspended operations and there is currently no one available to take any calls. However, if you have any questions that cannot wait until we re-open, you may reach them via email at ma-comments@wmich.edu and someone will respond within 24 hours.

For updates regarding Miller events, please visit MillerAuditorium.com.





