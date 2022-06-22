BIGFOOT UNMASKED! Brings Chaos and Heart to Planet Ant

An original sketch-comedy production will get a limited run at Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck early this summer. "Bigfoot Unmasked!" is a collection of short, loosely connected comedy sketches, many of which feature the legendary missing link himself: Sasquatch.

Set in placid Bellingham, Wash., audience members will meet the town's dedicated (but distracted) firefighting squad, attend a magic show gone horribly wrong, dine at the soup, salad, and breadsticks capital of the world, and much more.

The hour-long show premieres at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24th, with additional performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th, Friday, July 1st, and Saturday, July 2nd.

"Bigfoot Unmasked!" was written and directed by playwrights Daniel Graves, Mary Mattingly, Adam Walstrom, and Meghan Watson as a part of Planet Ant's Sketch Writing program. Under the guidance of award winning writer, director, producer, and performer Mike McGettigan, this collaborative effort began as a fully online writer's room on Discord.

"It's been amazing to watch the show come together. What began as a bunch of silly and, frankly, horny sketches has evolved into this weird, insightful thing that we're super proud of," says co-writer/director Mary Mattingly. "It also helps that the cast is fantastic and nails every single character."

The show will be brought to life on Planet Ant's main stage, Ant Hall, by a troupe of hilarious and talented performers, some of whom will be newcomers to the Planet Ant stage. Starring Anish Kumar, Audra Jantz, Chanel Geter, Cheyanne Luna, Matthew Beyer, and Terra Travis, this will be one night where audience members learn to find the Bigfoot that is in us all.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the link below.