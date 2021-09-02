Avon Players to Present NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH

Live theatre will return to Avon Players in time for its 75th season as the company presents Night of January 16th running September 24-October 9.

Night of January 16th is a courtroom drama by Ayn Rand. The play depicts the trial of Karen Andre (Hosanna Phillips of Hazel Park), who is accused of murdering Bjorn Faulkner, her boss and secret lover. Faulkner, a disgraced international tycoon, apparently fell to his death from his penthouse on the night in question. Throughout the show, District Attorney Flint (Scott Welborn of Troy) and Defense Attorney Stevens (Aaron Barnes of Rochester) call and cross-examine witnesses presided over by Judge Heath (David Reynolds of Pontiac). Among the witnesses are Faulkner's aristocratic young wife, Nancy Lee Faulkner (Tara Makar of Royal Oak), whose marriage seems to fall short of her rosy description. Faulkner's father-in-law, powerful bank president John Graham Whitfield (Joe Munem of Sterling Heights), also takes the stand as does Faulkner's disapproving housekeeper, Magda (Ann Sweet of Rochester Hills), along with a cavalcade of witnesses with varying perspectives and agendas.

Although Night of January 16th has all of the elements of a standard compelling legal mystery-including a surprise witness whose late arrival turns the trial on its head-it is presented in a way that audience members may find surprising. At each performance some audience members will be selected to act as the jury, and, depending on the verdict that jury delivers, the play has multiple possible endings. Director Lia DiFonzo says of the play's unique design "The challenge for the cast and crew of being ready to present multiple outcomes definitely pays off in audience engagement and excitement. We are elated about the return of in-person performance, and the interactive nature of this production is a perfect way to welcome people back."

Tickets for all shows are $21. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. Please consult the website for the most current COVID-19 precautions before your visit. "Like" Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved. Show dates and times follow: