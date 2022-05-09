Avon Players' Season Ends with the Grandeur and Glamour of EVITA

Avon Players' 75th season closes with the sweeping biographical musical Evita running May 27-June11.

The Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita dramatizes the true rags-to-riches story of Eva Perón (Lori Smith), who, through an indomitable will, rises from humble beginnings to become the First Lady of Argentina and a de facto saint to her people. Eva begins her journey as a poor, illegitimate country girl dreaming of the excitement of city life. She attaches herself to tango singer Augustín Magaldi (Matt Cason), who begrudgingly takes her to the capital city of Buenos Aires. There she transforms herself into a successful radio actress and undeniable public personality.

Soon Eva's social climbing puts her at the side of Colonel Juan Perón (Dan Romzek), whose political star is on the rise. The two marry and become a formidable power couple with Perón being elected President and Eva taking on charitable causes and engaging in high fashion diplomacy. Despite Eva's triumphs, neither the country's displaced aristocrats nor the military establishment are pleased with her status as the most powerful woman in Latin America. Additionally, Eva soon finds that not even the strongest of wills can beat back the march of simple human mortality.

Narrated by a revolutionary named Che (Adam Wager), who sees the events with clarity and the wisdom of history, Evita includes such favorite songs as "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," "Oh What a Circus," "Buenos Aires," and "Another Suitcase in Another Hall."

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, who had previously collaborated on Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita opened in London's West End in 1978 and won the Laurence Olivier Award for best new musical. A year later the musical opened on Broadway starring Patti LuPone as Eva and Mandy Patinkin as Che and became the first show of British origin to win the Tony Award for best new musical. Since then, there have been multiple touring productions and revivals, including a 2012 Broadway revival that starred Ricky Martin as Che. The 1996 film adaptation starred Madonna in the title role.

Director John (JD) Deierlein was drawn to Evita in large part because of its score, an important factor in a show that is nearly entirely sung: "Though Andrew Lloyd Webber may be better known today for works like The Phantom of the Opera and Cats, his early collaborations with Tim Rice all but invented the genre of the 'rock opera,' and it is exciting to bring to life this early masterpiece that has songs that have stood the test of time in a variety of musical styles." The production is large in scale with many theatrical trappings and a suitable end to Avon's anniversary season. "We at Avon Players have never shied away from a challenge and our designers, technicians, and performers have created a production with many layers of artistry to satisfy audiences" Deierlein said.

Tickets for all shows are $25. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details.