Actors Workshop Announced At Detroit Rep

Michigan's longest running, nonprofit, professional (union) theatre is excited to announce the return of the live, in-person Actors Workshop. This 46-year-old program provides professional acting instruction to people who wish to explore their creativity, explore stepping into someone else's shoes, improve their ability to express themselves and feel more confident in that expression.

The Actors Workshop is open to fully vaccinated adults over the age of 18. Proof of vaccination in the form of CDC approved documentation must be provided and all will be required to be properly masked during classes unless they are actively performing. Students at all levels of experience are encouraged to take the Workshop. No prior acting experience or training is required.

The Actors Workshop is a ten-week course. The classes will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning February 5 at Trinity Community Presbyterian Church in Detroit and will culminate in a Showcase demonstration on the stage of the historic Detroit Repertory Theatre on Monday, April 4.

The instructors are professional, union (Actors' Equity Association) actors and directors. Students will take classes in Principles of Acting, Voice and Diction, and Scene Study.

The Actors Workshop has enriched the lives of thousands over the decades, helped many with careers in theatre, but more often it has simply given quality of life that comes from creative expression. Nearly every single student who has taken it in the past has said it has helped them in their personal lives - their communication skills increase and they better understand their family members, neighbors, friends.

The cost of the ten-week workshop is $200.00 per student. However, if a student is able to demonstrate limited financial resources, scholarships up to the full cost of the workshop will be awarded, based on financial need. Income verification documents, such as payroll stubs and/or income tax forms, will need to be presented for review and determination of need.

Limited slots are available. First come, first served. Students must register in advance on the Detroit Repertory Theatre website at detroitreptheatre.com, or email actorsworkshop@detroitreptheatre.com

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is able to offer this Actors Workshop at this low cost thanks in part to support from the National Endowment for the Arts and from the support of loyal patrons of the Detroit Repertory Theatre.