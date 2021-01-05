Actors Workshop Announced At Detroit Rep

Michigan's longest running, nonprofit, professional (union) theatre has announced it is going on a new adventure. The Theatre's legendary 45 year-old Actors Workshop will return in January 2021 in a different form than in the past.

The Actors Workshop provides professional acting instruction to people who want to explore their creativity, enrich their lives through the exploration of stepping into someone else's shoes, improve their ability to express themselves and feel more confident in that expression. It is open to anyone over the age of 18, regardless of experience.

The Actors Workshop has enriched the lives of thousands over the decades, helped many with careers in theatre, but more often it has simply, gloriously given quality of life that comes from creative expression. Nearly every single student has said it has helped them in their personal lives - their communication skills increase and they better understand their family members, neighbors, friends.

While the Workshop over the past four decades has been a ten-week course, live, in-person, this time it will be eight weeks over zoom. Our instructors are all professional, union (Actors Equity Association) working actors and directors. Students will participate in interactive classes learning the Principles of Acting, working on Voice and Diction, and work with their peers, remotely, on Scene Study.

Tuition is still only $185 for the entire eight-week course, and full scholarships are available for low income participants.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is able to offer this Actors Workshop at this low cost thanks in part to support from the National Endowment for the Arts and from the support of loyal patrons of the Detroit Repertory Theatre.

Classes will begin January 25 and run eight weeks until March 21, 2021. Each student will be assigned four hours of classes a week, a combination of Saturday mornings, Sunday mornings, Monday and/or Wednesday evenings.

Register at detroitreptheatre.com/actors-workshop or email actorsworkshop@detroitreptheatre.com for information.