A Weekend Of Shakespeare Announced At Saugatuck Expo

The West Michigan-based Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company will make its first appearance at the Saugatuck Expo on June 28 through 30, with a full weekend of Shakespeare performances. Saugatuck Expo is a month-long celebration of the arts, presented by the Saugatuck/Douglas Area Convention and Visitors' Bureau.

Pigeon Creek will present several short programs of scenes from Shakespeare's plays, designed to give audiences an exciting introduction to Shakespeare's works. These programs include "What Mighty Magic," which explores the theme of magic in such plays as Macbeth and The Tempest; "Shakespeare 101," which introduces audiences to the history behind Shakespeare's plays through performance; and "Midsummer Madness," a shortened version of A Midsummer Night's Dream. These performances will take place on June 28, 29, and 30, and are free to the public. Performance times and venues are listed below.

On June 29 at 7:00 p.m., Pigeon Creek will present Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet at Coghlin Park in downtown Saugatuck. The park will open at 6:00 p.m. and there will be kids' crafts and entertainment, as well as food and drink to purchase on site. The performance of Romeo and Juliet is also free to the public. The classic Shakespearean tragedy follows the story of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, who fall in love in spite of the long-standing feud between their families.

Pigeon Creek executive director Katherine Mayberry says "We are thrilled about this new partnership to bring Shakespeare to Saugatuck and Douglas audiences. Shakespeare in the park is a summer tradition in many communities throughout the country, and will be an exciting experience for our actors."

All Saugatuck Expo Shakespeare performances are listed below. All performances are free. For further information, call the Saugatuck/Douglas Area Convention and Visitors' Bureau at 269-857-1701, or visit https://saugatuck.com/expo/.

"What Mighty Magic"

June 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Saugatuck Women's Club, 303 Butler Street in Saugatuck

"Shakespeare 101"

June 29 at Noon

Saugatuck Women's Club, 303 Butler Street in Saugatuck

Romeo and Juliet

June 29 at 7:00 p.m. (Park opens at 6:00 p.m.)

Coghlin Park, 303 Culver Street in Saugatuck

"Midsummer Madness"

June 30 at Noon

Saugatuck/Douglas History Center, Old School House, 130 Center Street in Douglas





