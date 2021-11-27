Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS Concert to Celebrate 61 Years of Motown with a Merry Twist

pixeltracker

The one night only concert takes place December 18th

Nov. 27, 2021  

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS Concert to Celebrate 61 Years of Motown with a Merry Twist

Scotty Productions presents "A Motown Christmas" on December 18 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. This show will feature The Motortown All Stars, a world-class vocal group assembled from members of The Edsels ("Rama Lama Ding Dong"), The Capitals ("Cool Jerk") and former members of the Temptations ("My Girl," "Ain't Too Proud To Beg," "Papa Was A Rollin Stone," "Wish it Would Rain," "Can't Get Next To You"), Mark Scott's Miracles ("Tears of a Clown," Oh Baby Baby," "Love Machine," "Tracks of My Tears"), The Marvelettes ("Don't Mess With Bill," "Please Mr. Postman," "Beachwood 4-5789,") and The Shades of Blue ("Oh How Happy").

All seats are reserved. Tickets are $65, $55, $45, $35, $25. Service fees not included.
Order online or call or visit the Theater Box Office at 313 943 2354. Temporary Box Office hours are Thursday and Friday from 11am to 4pm. Box Office is also open two hours before all performances through intermission. Tickets are available by going to the Dearborn Theatre website: http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10004447-scotty-productions-presents-a-motown-christmas


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Show Art Magnet
Jesus Christ Superstar Show Art Magnet
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tee
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tee
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Top Swedish Dignitaries Attend American Production of WAITING FOR GODOT
  • Alan Gilbert Leads DIE WALKURE At Royal Swedish Opera This Weekend
  • Tribe Friday Reach The Breaking Point On New Single CONVERSATION
  • Stockholm's WAITING FOR GODOT Opens This Saturday With All American Cast