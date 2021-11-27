A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS Concert to Celebrate 61 Years of Motown with a Merry Twist

Scotty Productions presents "A Motown Christmas" on December 18 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. This show will feature The Motortown All Stars, a world-class vocal group assembled from members of The Edsels ("Rama Lama Ding Dong"), The Capitals ("Cool Jerk") and former members of the Temptations ("My Girl," "Ain't Too Proud To Beg," "Papa Was A Rollin Stone," "Wish it Would Rain," "Can't Get Next To You"), Mark Scott's Miracles ("Tears of a Clown," Oh Baby Baby," "Love Machine," "Tracks of My Tears"), The Marvelettes ("Don't Mess With Bill," "Please Mr. Postman," "Beachwood 4-5789,") and The Shades of Blue ("Oh How Happy").

All seats are reserved. Tickets are $65, $55, $45, $35, $25. Service fees not included.

Order online or call or visit the Theater Box Office at 313 943 2354. Temporary Box Office hours are Thursday and Friday from 11am to 4pm. Box Office is also open two hours before all performances through intermission. Tickets are available by going to the Dearborn Theatre website: http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10004447-scotty-productions-presents-a-motown-christmas