$20 Tickets For RENT Offered For First Rows On Main Floor At Fisher Theatre

Broadway In Detroit announced today that seats in the first rows of the Main Floor section will be available for $20 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. The $20 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Fisher Theatre Box Office located at 3011 West Grand Blvd, Detroit on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show. The Lottery tickets are limited to two tickets per person.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT performs at Detroit's Fisher Theatre, October 19 - 24, 2021. Performance times are:

• Tuesday - Saturday evening performance at 8:00 p.m.

• Sunday evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

• Open captioned and audio described performance on Friday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m.

Regular price tickets for the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour start at $39 (includes facility and parking fees) and are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Tickets for the open captioned and audio described performance may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Following the lead of Broadway and concert venues across the country, Broadway In Detroit theatre patrons will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the performance date or proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the days prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.