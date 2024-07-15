CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Comes to City Circle Theatre Company

Performances run July 19-28, 2024. 

Catch Me If You Can is coming to City Circle Theatre Company this month. Performances run July 19-28, 2024. 

A high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams… without getting caught! Based on the hit DreamWorks film and the incredible true story. 

Seeking fame and fortune, teenage Frank runs away from home to live the life of a globetrotting con artist. With nothing more than his boyish charm, Frank poses as a lawyer, doctor, and a pilot, until he catches the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty.

This soaring Broadway musical was created by the Tony Award-winning “dream team,” with a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). 




