ANASTASIA Comes to Coralville Center For the Performing Arts in December

Anastasia will come to Coralville Center For the Performing Arts in December.

Inspired by the beloved film, Anastasia is a dazzling Broadway musical about a brave young woman seeking the truth of her mysterious past. Created by Tony Award winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens, this enchanting story transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as Anya embarks on an epic adventure.

This live production will be produced onstage at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. There are six performances of Anastasia. All actors auditioning must be available for all six performances.

Fridays, December 6 and 13 at 7:30 PM

Saturdays, December 7 and 14 at 2:00 PM

Sundays, December 8 and 15 at 2:00 PM

Saturdays, December 7 and 14 at 7:30 PM (if ticket sales exceed availability).

