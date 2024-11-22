Visionbox Studio to Present LOCKER ROOM TALK OR: HOW TO SURVIVE IN A 'STRAIGHT' MAN'S WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Visionbox Studio will present a staged reading of Locker Room Talk or: How to Survive in a "Straight" Man's World, a bold new play by local playwright and actor Drake Susuras. This exciting new work will be the inaugural production of Visionbox Studio's Queer Theatre Project and will explore themes of identity, masculinity, and survival in a world that often marginalizes queer voices.

The staged reading will take place at Champa Arts Studio on November 25th, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets will be available for free (or with a donation) and all are welcome to join in an evening of thought-provoking theatre and dialogue with a talk-back after the performance.

Drake J. Susuras, a local theatre artist based in Denver, brings his personal experiences and insights into the work, combining humor, heartbreak, and introspection to give voice to those often silenced in locker rooms and beyond. Susuras is a rising talent whose commitment to telling diverse and authentic stories is reflected not only in this piece, but the work he has been committed to since being back in Denver. This play comes after a presentation of another piece he wrote entitled gay play (NO HOMO) with Roshni Light and their New American Arts Festival.

Jennifer McCray Rincón, Visionbox Studio's Artistic Director, will be directing the piece. This project marks an important moment for Denver's vibrant theatre community. The Queer Theatre Project, co-created by Associate Artistic Director Alexander Watson, aims to amplify LGBTQ+ voices, providing space for storytelling that challenges societal norms and fosters greater inclusivity in the arts at large.

The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, known for its long-standing support of arts and culture in Colorado, is proudly supporting this project with a grant that furthers the foundation's mission to support initiatives that contribute to the diversity and vibrancy of the Denver arts community.

