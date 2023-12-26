Video: Watch the Trailer for the World Premiere of CEBOLLAS at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Catch the show January 26 - March 10.
The world premiere of Cebollas is playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts January 26 - March 10.
Watch the trailer below!
Three Latina sisters are forced to take an unexpected road trip from Albuquerque to Denver. Speeding past Santa Fe, Colorado Springs, and Castle Rock, they reflect on family history and muse about the future. They don’t travel for business or for pleasure. They just need to transport a dead body across state lines. But, then again, what is family for?
Get your tickets at Click Here
Cebollas By Leonard Madrid Directed by Jerry Ruiz.
