Video: First Look at THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES at BDT Stage

To some of us, waking up to learn our life has become a musical would be a dream come true. To others, it would be a true nightmare. Luckily, there's a musical for that! Described as The Truman Show meets Family Guy, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes drops our hero, an average man in his 30s, smack dab in the middle of a fantastical quest through all things musical theatre. Equal parts satire, romantic comedy, and love letter to the American musical, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes, playing BDT Stage March 4 - April 23, 2022, is intended for people who love musical theater, and their spouses who hate it.

"Howard is your stereotypical male who likes baseball, grilling, and his daily routine," says Producing Artistic Director, Seamus McDonough. "So imagine the chaos that ensues when he wakes up in a musical. There are jazz hands, and dancing gangs, cats and masked opera singers, and of course some Declaration-signing rappers. Howard isn't pleased, but the rest of us are able to find all sorts of humor in his quest to escape. And of course, it's a love story!"

Premiered at the Village Theater in 2018 and featured in the NAMT Festival of New Musicals, The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes is, "Pithy and clever, this show is both delightful and a bit daffy. This is a show for people who love musicals, and perhaps for those who love to hate musicals. It will make you laugh out loud while hitting close to home for everyone." (NAMT Festival Committee). Music by Michael Kooman and book and lyrics by Christopher Dimond. Chas Lederer and McKayla Marso-McDonough will be playing Howard and Maggie respectively, with Melissa Morris as Grace and Wayne Kennedy as Von Schwartzenheim.

Tickets for all performances at BDT Stage, including Main Stage performances and Concert Cabaret Series, are on sale now. Call (303) 449-6000 or visit www.bdtstage.com for reservations. Press tickets are available by emailing mvargas@bdtstage.com.