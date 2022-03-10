Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Meet the Creators of RATTLESNAKE KATE World Premiere At Denver Center

The show runs in the Wolf Theatre through March 13, 2022.

Mar. 10, 2022  

The DCPA Theatre Company is now presenting the world premiere of Rattlesnake Kate in the Wolf Theatre running through March 13, 2022.

The story of infamous Greeley frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback inspired musician Neyla Pekarek and playwright Karen Hartman to create this boisterous new musical. Aurora native Pekarek released her debut solo album and the basis for the musical, Rattlesnake, after touring and recording with the Grammy-nominated folk-rock band The Lumineers for eight years. The musical had its first reading at the 2019 Colorado New Play Summit and is the first musical commissioned by the DCPA Theatre Company.

Rattlesnake Kate will star Neyla Pekarek as Brownie, Gina Naomi Baez as Celia / USKatie, plus a star studded cast.

Watch below as creators Karen Hartman and Neyla Pekarek talk about their process and journey creating this original and historic piece of theatre.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



