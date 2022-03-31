UNC's First Arts Equity Summit Features Edward W. Hardy, Georgina Escobar & More!

On Friday, April 1, 2022, the University of Northern Colorado, College of Performing and Visual Arts, will hold its first-ever Arts Equity Summit! UNC students, faculty, and staff will come together with guest artists from across the country for a day of workshops, discussions, and performances that explore issues of equity in the arts.

Artists include Edward W. Hardy (Off-Broadway Composer and Violinist), Georgina Escobar (Playwright and Director), Cris Dirksen (Cellist and Singer-Songwriter), Hideaki Tsuitsui (Lighting Designer), Ilana Morgan (Dance Professor), Xaiver Gilmore (Interdisciplinary Artist and Producer), and UNC student presenters Anne Adele Blassingame, Angel Garcia, and Zeah Loren.

The Colorado community is welcome to view virtual sessions or come to UNC Campus Commons directly to attend in-person sessions. All events are free, and registration is not required.

"The College of Performing and Visual Arts, with UNC's "Empower Inclusivity" strategic priority in mind, is holding the 2022 Arts Equity Summit as a vehicle for faculty, staff, and students to purposefully and mindfully explore issues of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in the arts. As a community of performing and visual artists with a heritage of being at the forefront of change, we recognize that many existing systems of power grant privilege and access unequally, and we believe that equity is crucial to the long-term viability of the arts, our culture, and our community." - UNC's Mission Statement.

For more information, visit https://arts.unco.edu/arts-equity/.