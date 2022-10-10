UNCO Faculty And Composer Edward W. Hardy To Present The StART SALON At The Moxi Theater

On March 23, 2023, the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship founding members Edward W. Hardy, Dr. Sarah Off, and Dr. Rand Harmon will host the 8th annual UNCO StART Salon.

This vibrant exhibit of visual art, music, theatre, and dance is curated and presented annually by students of the College of Performing and Visual Arts for engagement with the community of Greeley, Colorado. Experience what the University of Northern Colorado students come up with for this annual multi-art event at the Moxi Theater!

In the Fall of 2022, with the support of the PVA Dean's Office, UNCO faculty Dr. Sarah Off, Dr. Rand Harmon, and composer Edward W. Hardy brought the vision of the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship to life. Following the Day of Art and Graduate Salon events, the center is excited to host the 8th annual StART Salon in the Spring of 2023.

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202264®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Farts.unco.edu%2Fstart-salon%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.