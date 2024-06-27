Troy Walker to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Troy Walker will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6.

After making his network TV debut on The Late Late Show, Troy Walker has steadily racked up credits including VICE’s Flophouse, Comedy Central's Corporate and Fuse’s Uproarious. He is currently a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and wrote for both the 95th and 96th Oscars!



Troy was selected as one the Just for Laughs Montréal’s prestigious “New Faces”, in addition to appearing at numerous other national comedy festivals.



While he currently makes his home in Los Angeles, Troy originally hails from Denver, where he has won Comedy Works’ “New Faces” contest twice and is also a licensed attorney graduating from University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law.







