Troy Walker to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Summer

Performances will take place on July 5 and 6.

By: Jun. 27, 2024
Troy Walker to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Summer
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Troy Walker will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6.

LATEST NEWS

Shifted Lens Theatre Company Presents CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL
Troy Walker to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Summer
Gallery 1261 Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Founding Artists Exhibition
Josh Blue to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

After making his network TV debut on The Late Late Show, Troy Walker has steadily racked up credits including VICE’s Flophouse, Comedy Central's Corporate and Fuse’s Uproarious. He is currently a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and wrote for both the 95th and 96th Oscars!
 
Troy was selected as one the Just for Laughs Montréal’s prestigious “New Faces”, in addition to appearing at numerous other national comedy festivals.
 
While he currently makes his home in Los Angeles, Troy originally hails from Denver, where he has won Comedy Works’ “New Faces” contest twice and is also a licensed attorney graduating from University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law.
 

 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos