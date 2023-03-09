Tickets On Sale For THE COLORADO MUSIC FESTIVAL Beginning March 7

Beginning today, tickets for the Colorado Music Festival are on sale. The Festival presents six weeks of 20 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists.

Tickets go on sale March 7 at 10 a.m. The festival takes place June 29 through Aug. 6. Purchase tickets at www.coloradomusicfestival.org or by calling 303-440-7666. The festival will take place at Chautauqua Auditorium (900 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO).

Additional Information: The festival features world-class musicians from around the country who arrive in Boulder to perform as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of music director Peter Oundjian.

2023 guest artists include violinists Joshua Bell and Grace Park, pianist Nicolai Lugansky, saxophonist Timothy McAllister, and composer-in-residence John Corigliano. The season includes several world premiere pieces of music, including Adolphus Hailstork's new symphony JFK: The Last Speech.

New for 2023: The Festival is offering $10 tickets for ages 18 and under and students (with current school identification). For more details, visit www.coloradomusicfestival.org/ticket-info/.