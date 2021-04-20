Tickets Now On Sale To Denver Center For The Performing Arts' Presentation Of VAN GOGH ALIVE

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced that tickets are now on sale for its first large in-person event of 2021 - Van Gogh Alive. For a limited time only - July 9 through September 26 in The Hangar at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace - audiences have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world.

Van Gogh Alive is the first experience of its kind to tour globally. Since its opening in 2011, the show has visited more than 65 cities on six continents, entertaining more than 7 million visitors in the process.

Presented by DCPA Off-Center, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota and Andrew Kay Management in partnership with Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive surrounds visitors with a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an "unforgettable" multi-sensory experience. Van Gogh's masterpieces come to life, giving visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. Visitors also have the chance to examine Van Gogh's sources of inspiration via photographs and video displayed alongside his works.

Van Gogh Alive will feature an interpretive area where visitors can learn more about Van Gogh's life. Additionally, participants can create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh's "Bedroom in Arles" painting and the iconic "Sunflower selfie room" - a 360Â° mirrored room complete with hundreds of sunflowers that has delighted Instagram feeds the world over. Here they can create their own masterpiece and share their images using #VanGoghAliveDCPA.



Van Gogh Alive runs July 9 through September 26. Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 8pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 9pm. Final entry is one hour before the experience closes. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Tuesday, April 20 at 10am. Tickets may only be purchased online at denvercenter.org.