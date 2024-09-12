THE ANDROIDS NEW SOUL World Premiere Now Playing at Bug Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This World Premiere Sci-Fi Rock Musical, directed by Jeff LaGreca, starring Suzanne Slade-LaGreca and Matthew Combs, began its journey in 1974, when Cain was a senior in a Florida high school. Obsessed with David Bowie's sci-fi concepts and the sudden wave of rock musicals like Tommy, Phantom of the Paradise and Jesus Christ Superstar, the young songwriter landed on the storyline that would become her rock musical and began work.

The basic storyline hasn't changed in 50 years: In a radiation-plagued, mutant-filled, post-apocalyptic landscape, a scientist reprograms an android to be her boyfriend.

But changes have happened - in the world, in technology, and today Cain, known for producing popular local festivals, has the resources to manifest her musical. After releasing The Android's New Soul as a double album in 2018, she knew the next step was to stage it.

When New York Director Jeff LaGreca partnered with Cain in 2023 to bring the show to the stage, he brought decades of experience in theater directing and writing, along with songwriting chops and a deep-rooted love of science fiction. His credits spanned both coasts, stage and TV gigs, and more importantly, he knew people. LaGreca built a team of experienced theater professionals, flew a Music Director in from New York, conscripted top Denver theater talent, auditioned hundreds of actors and singers ... and created a real Dream Team to launch the project.

With a substantial 6-figure budget, the show delivers production values and effects not typically seen at smaller theaters like The Bug. High tech screen projections enhance the backdrops and help create the futuristic landscape. Lighting and sound design require new equipment to be loaded into the 100-year old theater.

"This productions is funded by unicorns, cats and chocolate," laughs Cain, acknowledging the funding coming in from her Unicorn Festival, Cat Fest Colorado and a series of Colorado Chocolate Festivals.

As the Production Team and the budget grew, the story grew, too.

"It's basically the same story I thought up in high school," says Cain. "But Jeff (LaGreca) encouraged me to fill in some gaps. So now we know more about the characters and what their lives were like before the bomb fell. The relationships are deeper and more complex. The story arcs for each of them have more weight, more drama. Two songs have been added. Scenes and conflicts have been added. Jeff has made it so much better!"

The musical score from the album has also been adapted for the stage. New York-based Music Director Mitch Samu, arranged the musical numbers, created the sheet music and charts for the 4-piece band and the singers, adding sections of harmonies and backing vocals. Samu has over 300 credits as Musical Director, working on shows including Saturday Night Fever, The Lion King, and The Little Shop of Horrors. Cain describes his arrangements as "transcendent."

"I don't know if people will believe I actually did this," she says. "And honestly, I just did the thing that became this. Collaboration made all the difference. The director, the cast, the crew... everyone has left their mark on this musical. I can't wait for people to see it. I promise it's going to blow a lot of minds."

The Android's New Soul premieres Sept. 6-15, 2024 with 8 performances at the Bug Theater, 3654 Navajo St. in Denver. Tickets are $20 - $30. All ticket holders receive an Android Boyfriend Survival Kit. Get tickets, information, song downloads, and more at www.DanaCainEntertainment.com.

