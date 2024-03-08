TELL ME EVERYTHING Comes to Stories on Stage Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stories on Stage presents Tell Me Everything at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

​Erika Krouse is the author of three books of fiction and nonfiction, most recently Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation, which is a New York Times Editors’ Choice, winner of the Edgar Award, the Colorado Book Award, and the Housatonic Book Award, and is currently optioned for TV adaptation. Her short fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Esquire.com, and other places. Her new collection of short stories, Save Me, Stranger, is forthcoming in 2024 from Flatiron Books/Macmillan.

She teaches and mentors for the Lighthouse Book Project at the Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver, and is a winner of the Lighthouse Beacon Award for Teaching Excellence. She also teaches at the Regis Mile High MFA.

Stories on Stage welcomes actors Jessica Austgen, Anne Penner, and Josh Robinson back to perform selections from “Tell Me Everything” and (a sneak peek of) two stories from Erika’s new collection, “Save Me, Stranger.”

Erika will be doing a talk-back at the end of the performance. Please join her and these fine actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Tell Me Everything" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, and Denver Post.